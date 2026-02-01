Manpreet was not rested by management; he requested break: Hockey India Gen Secy Bhola Nath

Noida, Feb 1 (IANS) Hockey India general secretary Bhola Nath Singh clarified that the omission of veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh from the squad was not a decision taken by the team management. According to him, Manpreet had requested a break, which was duly considered.

Manpreet, along with goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak and forward Dilpreet Singh, was left out of the 33-member squad named for the national preparatory camp for the FIH Pro League scheduled from February 1 to 7.

Earlier reports had suggested that Manpreet was dropped due to disciplinary issues, allegedly linked to an incident during India’s three-Test series in South Africa from December 2 to 16. The tour was a challenging one for the Indian team, which lost two matches, while the third ended in a draw.

Dismissing those claims, the Bhola Nath reiterated that the decision was entirely the player’s own. He further emphasised that any player who is fit and deserving will be given an opportunity, adding that no force, not even “God” can prevent such players from earning a place in the team.

“Manpreet (Singh) requested rest on his own accord; he was not rested by the management. He even tweeted that he wanted a break. I want to make this absolutely clear to all hockey lovers: players who are fit and deserving will be given opportunities. No one, not even God, can stop a deserving player from representing the country. Those who merit selection will play for India, and only those who are not fit will sit out,” Bhola Nath Singh told IANS on the sidelines of the Pro Wrestling League final here at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

Earlier, Manpreet had shared a message on X stating that he was ‘taking a break’ from the game to spend time with his family, having played constantly since the Paris Olympics 2024. He also stated that the break will help him ‘recharge mentally and comeback stronger.’

“Since the Paris Olympics, it’s been non-stop hockey for me. Back-to-back tournaments across Asia, Europe, Australia and South Africa. Last year, my wife Illi and I were blessed with my second baby girl. With all the camps and tournaments lined up one after another," Manpreet wrote on X.

“I’ve hardly been able to spend quality time with my family. I had been meaning to request for a break before the season picks up steam with the World Cup and Asian Games this year," he added.

“After a fantastic HIL, where my team Ranchi Royals played in the final, Coach spoke to me & informed of his decision to allow me this much-needed rest. While this short break will allow me time with fam, it will also help me recharge mentally & comeback stronger for the team. I thank TheHockeyIndia and coach for allowing me this short break, and I wish the Indian team best of luck for their Pro League," he concluded.

FIH Men’s Pro League is scheduled to be staged at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela from February 10 to 15. The home leg will mark the start of the year's first campaign for India.

