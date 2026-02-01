On boycotting clash against India, ICC warns Pakistan over selective T20 WC participation

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday that Pakistan's decision to selectively participate in the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup 2026 and boycott its Group A clash against India undermines the integrity of global cricket and could have long-term consequences for the sport in the country.

The governing body issued a statement after a post by Pakistan's government on X said it had granted permission to the Pakistan team to travel to Sri Lanka for the tournament, but that not take the field in the match against India to be played on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, without specifying a reason for the same.

The ICC also said it was still awaiting official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on this. “The ICC notes the statement that the government of Pakistan has made regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

“While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule.

“ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions.

“While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan.

“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of.

“The ICC's priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members including the PCB. It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders,” said the ICC.

The India-Pakistan clash generates more revenue and typically draws higher viewership than any other match in ICC tournaments. To maximize commercial returns for all stakeholders, both India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group in every tournament since 2012, despite deteriorating diplomatic ties between the nations leading to no bilateral cricket for 14 years.

It remains unclear what would happen if the teams were to meet in a knockout match. Pakistan's participation in the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup was shrouded in doubt after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the government would make the final decision following Bangladesh's removal from the tournament on January 24.

Bangladesh was excluded after refusing to play in India citing security concerns and was replaced by Scotland. Naqvi even met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said he had been advised to keep all options open, while saying that a decision would come by ‘Friday or next Monday.’

Pakistan is in Group A alongside India, Namibia, Netherlands and the United States of America (USA). All of Pakistan's matches are scheduled for Sri Lanka, which is co-hosting the tournament with India. Pakistan opens their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7, the tournament's first day, before facing USA and Namibia on February 10 and 18 respectively.

Pakistan are inline to forfeit two points if they boycott the game against India. ICC playing conditions stipulate that Pakistan's net run rate would also suffer from a forfeit. Clause 16.10.7 states that in a forfeit, ‘the full 20 overs of the defaulting team's innings in such forfeited match shall be taken into account in calculating the average runs per over of the defaulting team over the course of the relevant portion of the competition.’

