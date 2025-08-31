August 31, 2025 9:36 PM हिंदी

Raksha Khadse and Jackie Shroff inspire citizens at Sundays on Cycle in Mumbai

Raksha Khadse and Jackie Shroff inspire citizens at Sundays on Cycle in Mumbai (Credit: PIB)

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) The Sports Authority of India, Regional Centre Mumbai, in collaboration with Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), successfully hosted the 38th Edition of ‘Sundays on Cycle’ at Borivali, with Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse attending as Chief Guest and celebrated actor and fitness icon Jackie Shroff as Guest of Honour.

The event drew more than 500 enthusiastic cyclists, who joined the movement to celebrate fitness, sustainability, and community spirit.

In her address, Raksha Khadse emphasised that "Sundays on Cycle", launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Mission, is gaining greater momentum every week across India. She highlighted that cycling is not only a path to fitness but also a practical solution to rising pollution and traffic congestion, particularly in urban areas. She motivated citizens to embrace cycling as part of their lifestyle, calling it a simple yet powerful way to stay healthy.

Jackie Shroff, in his trademark inspiring style, reminded the gathering that “fitness is for everyone.” He added, “Pair mein dum to aage kadam” urging participants to stay strong, take charge of their health and inspire others around them to lead a fit and active life.

The event was led by SAI RC Mumbai as part of the three-day National Sports Day celebrations, under the guidance of Regional Director, Pandurang Chate (IRS).

In another event, the national capital came alive this morning as the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium hosted the special National Sports Day 2025 edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle featuring National Sports Federations, with Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya leading the celebrations. The event was part of the concluding day of the three-day pan-India celebration of sports, honouring hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand on his 120th birth anniversary.

--IANS

ab/

LATEST NEWS

Salman Khan & family bids goodbye to Ganpati Bappa amidst dhols and dance

Salman Khan & family bids goodbye to Ganpati Bappa amidst dhols and dance

Inter-Ministerial Central Teams constituted to assess damage in disaster-affected states

Inter-Ministerial Central Teams constituted to assess damage in disaster-affected states

Chhattisgarh: Saur Sujala Yojana brings ‘power relief’ for farmers

Chhattisgarh: Saur Sujala Yojana brings ‘power relief’ for farmers

Formula 1: Piastri claims victory as late drama forces Norris out in Dutch GP (Credit: Formula 1/X)

Formula 1: Piastri claims victory as late drama forces Norris out in Dutch GP

PM Modi discusses ties, perspectives with Turkmenistan, Uzbek, Kyrgyz Presidents at SCO summit

PM Modi discusses ties, perspectives with Turkmenistan, Uzbek, Kyrgyz Presidents at SCO summit

Ranbir Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor perform aarti during Ganpati Visarjan before saying goodbye to Bappa

Ranbir Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor perform aarti during Ganpati Visarjan before saying goodbye to Bappa

Win against Tajikistan was huge motivation for us, says Jamil ahead of Iran clash (Credit: AIFF)

Win against Tajikistan was huge motivation for us, says Jamil ahead of Iran clash

Unseeded Vansh-Shravani & Aanya-Angela win doubles gold at India Junior International Grand Prix (Credit: BAI)

Unseeded Vansh-Shravani & Aanya-Angela win doubles gold at India Junior International Grand Prix

'Congress has submitted 89 lakh complaints to election commission’: Pawan Khera on Bihar SIR

Congress has submitted 89 lakh complaints to ECI: Pawan Khera on Bihar SIR exercise

Adani Defence and Aerospace set to ramp up bullet manufacturing drastically

Adani Defence and Aerospace set to ramp up bullet manufacturing drastically