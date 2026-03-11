March 11, 2026 2:04 PM हिंदी

Shaan says Mumbaikar's know how to stay happy & positive in every situation

Mumbai March 11 (IANS) Singer Shaan spoke about the indomitable spirit of Mumbai while interacting with IANS on the red carpet of a recent event.

The singer also further expressed admiration for the resilience of the city’s residents, noting that despite challenges such as infrastructure issues, travel hassles and pollution, Mumbaikars continue to remain positive and cheerful.

Speaking about the city’s spirit, Shaan said, “Millions of people come every day in our city. Of course, infrastructure, travel, pollution, there are many things that are problematic. But we are slowly getting good solutions and answers for all of them.”

He added, “One very good thing is that people in Mumbai are still happy despite all this. We should all be proud of the people of Mumbai. We keep ourselves happy in all these situations.”

Citing the example of local train travellers, he said, “You can see how people travel in our local trains. You can see people smiling wherever you look. That is what I try to do. That is why I feel we should give happiness to people whenever we get a chance.”

Talking about Shaan, the singer who has been one of the most popular voices in Indian music for decades, along with his other hits, is best remembered for his iconic pop track Tanha Dil.

The song completed 26 years this year and still continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences of the 1980s and 1990s.

Over the years, the singer has delivered umpteen number of chartbusters in Bollywood such as Chand Sifarish, Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh, Wo Ladki Hai Kahan, and among many others.

On the personal front, Shaan is married to Radhika Mukherjee. The couple has two sons, Soham Mukherjee and Shubh Mukherjee.

