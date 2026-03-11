AFG vs SL white-ball series postponed to late 2026 due to Middle East cricis: ACB

Kabul, March 11 (IANS) The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Wednesday that the bilateral series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, which was initially set to start on March 13 in the United Arab Emirates, has been pushed to late 2026, citing logistical issues, including flight restrictions due to current regional circumstances, as the reason.

The tour, which would have marked Afghanistan’s first time hosting Sri Lanka, was set to include six white-ball fixtures. Three T20 Internationals were scheduled to be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on March 13, 15, and 17, before the action moved to Dubai International Cricket Stadium for three One Day Internationals on March 20, 22, and 25.

“Following the receipt of the required sanction from the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), preparations had been finalised to host the matches at both venues. However, in early March, unforeseen developments created logistical constraints that affected travel arrangements and operational planning for the series.

“To address the situation, the Afghanistan Cricket Board held a series of consultations with key stakeholders, including the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), Sharjah Cricket Stadium (SCS), and Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS). A joint meeting convened by the ACB on 4 March resulted in a recommendation to monitor the situation and reassess by 6 March, in the hope that conditions would improve. A subsequent follow-up meeting on 7 March recommended waiting until 9 March before making a final determination,” the ACB said in a statement.

The ACB also stated that they had kept the Sri Lanka Cricket Board in the loop throughout this process, and the decision to postpone the series was made in consultation and with the consent of SLC, and that the United Arab Emirates continues to be the preferred venue for the rescheduled series, with new dates to be announced soon after further coordination between the respective boards and stakeholders.

“Despite the collective efforts of all parties to proceed with the event as planned, the logistical challenges remained beyond operational control, leading to the decision to postpone the series and explore rescheduling options. The Afghanistan Cricket Board extends its sincere appreciation to the Emirates Cricket Board, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and Sri Lanka Cricket for their continued cooperation and support in addressing this matter and safeguarding the interests of all parties involved. ACB remains committed to delivering the series at the earliest suitable opportunity and to continuing its strong cricketing relationship with Sri Lanka Cricket,” the board stated further.

