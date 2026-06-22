Rakesh Bedi reunites with Pinda from 'Dhurandhar' for a fruitful gym session

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi reunited with co-star Udaybir Sandhu, aka Pinda from the much-acclaimed 'Dhurandhar' franchise.

Rakesh Bedi took to his official Instagram handle on Monday and posted a clip of himself sweating it out in a gym with his 'Dhurandhar' co-star Udaybir Sandhu.

Sharing his excitement about meeting the young actor yet again, Rakesh Bedi was heard saying in the video, "Hi guys, and welcome to Hi, Chai with Rakesh Bedi, I am in Hyderabad for the film shoot and in the gym, as usual. You know how health-conscious I am."

Panning the camera towards Udaybir, he added, "And I have with me another Dhurandhar. And we are both working out here"

Udaybir pitched in, saying, "Sir is looking very fit and the weights that sir has lifted today, he has left all of us behind".

Responding in his sassy style, Rakesh Bedi said, "I am not lifting weights, I am just throwing my weight around".

The fun clip ended with Udaybir saying, "Love you sir, love you." to the veteran actor.

"Enjoying the Gym In Hyderabad (sic)", the caption on the post read.

Rakesh Bedi's social media feed is full of such hilarious moments.

In May, Rakesh Bedi gave a glimpse of his iconic ‘Baccha Hai Tu Mera’ moment with the Punjabi singer Sukhbir.

He took to his handle, and posted a video saying,

“Everyone, welcome to ‘Hi Chai with Rakesh Bedi’. I am in Goa for a festival. I have a speaker session tomorrow here, but I met somebody whom I love a lot. He sings fantastically from his heart, and he is none other than Sukhbir.”

Next, he brought Sukhbir into the frame, who was singing, “‘Dil dena, dil lena, ae sauda khara khara…Hai Sauda khara khara…’”. He further went on to add the iconic Dhurandhar dialogue of Rakesh Bedi, "Arre bachcha hai tu mera".

To this, Rajesh said, “Haan bilkul, maine yehi bola hai usko. Maine kaha itna itna achha gaana gaata hai, iska ek hi reason hai, kyunki bachcha hai tu mera. Thank you sir. (Yes absolutely. I had told him the same that you sing so well and there's only one reason behind it because you are my son)".

--IANS

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