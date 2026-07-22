Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid continued Oppn uproar on paper leak issue

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) After multiple adjournments, the Rajya Sabha failed to transact any significant listed business on Wednesday, apart from the laying of a few papers on the table. The Upper House remained paralysed throughout the day amid heated exchanges over the NEET paper leak issue, ultimately leading to adjournment for the day.

When the House reassembled at 3 p.m. following repeated breaks, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva emphasised that the prevailing situation in the country was a “rare occasion” that deserved immediate discussion in Parliament.

He was referring to Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh’s earlier observations that Rule 267 should be invoked only on the “rarest of rare” occasions, prompting strong rebuttals from the Opposition.

Deputy Chairman then allowed Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to comment; Rijiju criticised the Congress party for shifting goalposts.

He noted that the party had initially sought a discussion, but Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was now adding fresh conditions.

Rijiju appealed to senior members to help find a way forward so that the House could function.

He reiterated that the government had been ready from the beginning to discuss the NEET paper leak or any other issue, questioning why the Opposition was resorting to sloganeering and disruptions.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge then questioned the Deputy Chairman’s counter remark on “rarest of rare” occasions, asking what could be rarer than the government’s crackdown on student protest? Amid the persistent sloganeering and uproar, Deputy Chairman Harvansh adjourned the House for the day.

The repeated disruptions have once again stalled important legislative work during the ongoing monsoon session.

Earlier, when the House assembled at 2 p.m., Leader of the House J.P. Nadda also expressed the government’s willingness to debate any matter, including the NEET controversy.

He accused the Opposition of disrespecting the House through continuous protests.

Mallikarjun Kharge hit back strongly, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for a fair discussion to take place.

The deadlock over the NEET paper leak has now stretched across multiple days, with the Opposition pressing for accountability and a detailed debate, while the government insists on following parliamentary norms.

The continued impasse is likely to impact the productivity of the Rajya Sabha in the coming days.

--IANS

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