Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid continued Oppn uproar over NEET paper leak protests

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) In a continuation of the ongoing deadlock, the Rajya Sabha was ultimately adjourned for the day on Tuesday following unrelenting uproar by opposition members protesting the police lathi charge on students demonstrating against the NEET examination paper leak.

The Upper House is scheduled to reconvene at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Chaos engulfed the proceedings from the very beginning. As soon as the House assembled, loud protests forced an immediate adjournment till noon.

When the House resumed at noon, it was again adjourned till 2 p.m. due to continued sloganeering.

Even after reconvening post-2 p.m., the din persisted, compelling Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh to adjourn the House for the day.

The Deputy Chairman repeatedly appealed to members to maintain decorum and adhere to the listed business of the House.

He emphasised that no unlisted issues could be taken up and urged opposition members, particularly from Congress, to respect parliamentary rules and norms.

“I have been repeatedly urging members to maintain order in the House,” he said.

However, sloganeering continued, and Opposition members paid no heed to his requests and continued their vociferous protest.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh observed that it appeared the opposition was not interested in allowing the House to function as per laid-down procedures.

When sloganeering showed no signs of subsiding, he adjourned the proceedings till Wednesday morning.

The opposition’s sustained agitation centres on the alleged police action against students and activists who marched to Parliament on Monday demanding justice in the NEET-UG (medical entrance examination) paper leak case.

The issue has paralysed both Houses of Parliament, with opposition parties demanding accountability, a fair probe, and support for affected students.

The repeated disruptions raise serious concerns about the productivity of the ongoing monsoon session.

With key legislative work stalled, the government and opposition remain locked in confrontation. The coming days will be critical in determining whether normalcy can be restored in the Upper House.

--IANS

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