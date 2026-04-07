Rajpal Yadav clears the air around humiliation during award ceremony

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Actor Rajpal Yadav, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Bhooth Bangla’, has reacted to controversy around him being subjected to alleged humiliation at a recent award ceremony. The actor has cleared the air saying that it was a part of an act during the ceremony.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself talking to the camera. He appealed to his followers to not go after the show hosts Saurabh Dwivedi and Zakir Khan, who passed the snide remark at him from the stage.

He said, “I was fortunate to go to the Screen awards the other day. I got a chance to meet the entire industry there. There was a lot of dancing, skits and singing. The atmosphere was great. Various skits were going on. One of the things that Saurabh and Zakir and I talked about was the world. There are wars in the world which impact the economy. Everything is going up and down. The common man has to get into this. We tried to make a skit for the entire world”.

He further mentioned, “Sometimes it happens in films. We design the scene. But the meaning of the scene does not reach the audience in the right way. This is cinema. Saurabh and Zakir are like my younger brothers. They have always given me respect. They are my heart. We are artistes, journalists, painters, storytellers. We are always connected to each other. Saurabh made the entire auditorium stand up and applaud my work. Thank you, Saurabh”.

“Please do not criticize Saurabh. Please do not hurt Saurabh's feelings. Hurting Saurabh's feelings means hurting my feelings. If you say anything about Saurabh, it will hurt my feelings. I love Saurabh, I love Zakir, I love you all. I am here because of you guys. Thank you”, he added.

--IANS

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