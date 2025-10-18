Rajnath Singh to lead homage to 10 Hot Springs Martyrs on Police Commemoration Day on Oct 21

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay homage to the valiant police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty by laying a wreath at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi on October 21, marking Police Commemoration Day.

The day commemorates the supreme sacrifice of 10 brave policemen who were martyred in an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh on October 21, 1959. Since then, the day has been observed annually to honour the courage and dedication of India’s police forces.

According to a press note by the Ministry of Defence, “A joint parade of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Delhi Police will be held as part of the event. Defence Minister, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, MPs with Police background, Heads of CAPFs/CPOs, amongst others, will also lay wreaths.”

“Retired DGs, officers from the Police fraternity and other dignitaries will also attend the event. Raksha Mantri will also address the assembly,” it added.

In recognition of the sacrifices made by police personnel and their paramount role in preserving national security and integrity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the National Police Memorial at Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, on Police Commemoration Day 2018.

The museum is conceptualised as a historical and evolving exhibition on policing in India.

It is open to the public on all days except Mondays.

“The Memorial gives Police Forces a sense of national identity, pride, unity of purpose, common history, and destiny, besides reinforcing their commitment to protect the nation even at the cost of their lives. It comprises a Central Sculpture, a Wall of Valour and a museum,” the note said.

The Central Sculpture, which is a 30-foot-high granite monolith cenotaph, stands for the strength, resilience, and selfless service of Police personnel.

The Wall of Valour, on which the names of martyrs are engraved, stands as a steadfast acknowledgement of the bravery and sacrifice of Police personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty since Independence.

“As a part of the remembrances, CAPFs/CPOs organise various Commemorative Events at the National Police Memorial from October 22 to 30, which include visits of family members of those who laid down their lives, Police Band Display, motorcycle rallies, run for martyrs, blood donation camps”, and other such initiatives.

Notably, similar programmes are also organised by all the Police Forces across the country during this period.

