PM Awas Yojana changed lives, poor families in J&K's Kishtwar get permanent houses

Kishtwar, Dec 9 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), one of the flagship welfare schemes launched by the Narendra Modi-led Union government, has provided a roof over the heads of poor people living in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and lakhs of people across the country by allotting them pucca (permanent) houses.

This scheme is proving to be a boon for the poor and the deprived sections of the society and has turned the dreams of poor families into reality by giving them a home.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, PMAY has brought a significant change in the lives of poor and needy families.

Earlier, during the rainy season, people faced severe difficulties as water would seep into their houses made of mud.

Now, with permanent houses being built by the Union government, local families feel relieved and are living a safer life.

Puran Chand Thakrai, a resident of Kishtwar and a beneficiary of PMAY, told IANS that this scheme has brought a major transformation in his life.

He said, "Earlier, rainwater used to flood our mud house, but now, because of PMAY, we no longer face this problem. We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving us a permanent house under this welfare scheme. Because of this, all poor families are now living a better life."

Another PMAY beneficiary also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that PMAY has given the poor of the country a dignified life.

He said that the construction of permanent houses has not only solved the problem of shelter but also improved the quality of life.

"We thank Prime Minister Modi for building permanent houses for the poor. This scheme has provided people with safe and permanent living conditions."

The story of PMAY beneficiaries shows how the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) is writing a saga of transformation.

This scheme is not only giving the poor a roof over their heads but also paving the way for self-respect, stability, and a bright future.

The Centre has already handed over as many as 95.54 lakh houses to beneficiaries under two schemes of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal informed Parliament on Tuesday.

--IANS

ash/dsc/khz/