Farmer Amarendra’s success in pigeon-pea cultivation inspires rural Bihar

Saharsa (Bihar), Dec 9 (IANS) Farmer Amarendra Kumar of Tilathi village in Saharsa district, Bihar, has emerged as a shining example of how government schemes and modern agricultural practices can transform rural livelihoods.

With the support of the Chief Minister’s Samagra Chaur Vikas Yojana, Amarendra constructed a four-acre pond, initially for fish farming. Building on this foundation, he ventured into pigeon pea (tur) cultivation and has now earned Rs 3 lakh from his harvest.

Winner of the Best Farmer Award in Saharsa district, Amarendra shared his journey and struggles while speaking to IANS. He said his inspiration came from watching a video of a farmer in Madhya Pradesh who had successfully cultivated pigeon-pea. Motivated, Amarendra contacted the farmer and purchased one kilogram of seeds for Rs 950.

He sowed the seeds systematically, maintaining a one-meter by one-meter spacing, on two acres of embanked land adjoining his pond. The results were remarkable. His two-acre plot yielded nearly 30 quintals of pigeon pea, which fetched him Rs 3 lakh in the market. This additional income has significantly boosted his financial stability and demonstrated the potential of crop diversification in the flood-prone Kosi region.

Amarendra admitted that he was initially sceptical about the feasibility of pigeon-pea cultivation in the region’s soil and climate. However, with experimentation and the backing of government schemes, he proved that success was possible.

He also credited his learning to farming techniques acquired from Narayanpur village in Malda district of West Bengal, where he had studied innovative agricultural practices.

His earlier experiment with a small pond on 10 kattha of land gave him the confidence to expand to a larger four-acre pond, which eventually supported his pigeon pea cultivation. His achievement has now become a source of inspiration for fellow farmers in Saharsa and beyond.

Amarendra’s story highlights how proper guidance, government support, and the adoption of modern farming methods can uplift the rural economy. It also underscores the importance of innovation and perseverance in agriculture, especially in regions traditionally considered unsuitable for certain crops.

Amarendra Kumar’s success stands as a testament to the transformative power of combining traditional farming wisdom with modern techniques, offering hope and motivation to countless farmers across Bihar.

