November 07, 2026 12:23 PM हिंदी

Defence Minister Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Nathu La frontier

Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Nathu La frontier

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Darjeeling on Saturday to mark Diwali celebrations with Indian Army personnel at Bagdogra Airfield and Siliguri, and then to Sikkim, where he will interact with the soldiers guarding the frontier at Nathu La.

Taking to X, Singh announced, "Today, on the eve of Diwali, I will meet and interact with Indian Army personnel at Bagdogra Airfield in Darjeeling and at Sukna (Siliguri)."

Later on Sunday, when the country marks Diwali, Singh will visit the Sherathang War Memorial in Sikkim to meet the soldiers and pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

"Tomorrow (November 8), on Diwali, I will visit the Sherathang War Memorial in Sikkim to pay tribute to our brave sons who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation. I will also meet and interact with our soldiers deployed in this region," he said.

The Defence Minister frequently visits soldiers on festivals.

Earlier in 2025, Singh celebrated Dussehra with soldiers at the Bhuj Military Station in Gujarat. He also joined the soldiers for a traditional 'Bada khana' and performed Shastra Puja.

He also witnessed a multi-agency exercise at Lakki Nala, close to the India-Pakistan border. The exercise involved personnel from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and other security agencies, showcasing joint preparedness.

In 2024, the Defence Minister celebrated Diwali with Indian Army personnel stationed at the 4 Corps Headquarters in Tezpur, Assam.

Singh met and interacted with soldiers and officers, honouring their service and dedication to the nation.

Earlier that year, he celebrated Holi with armed forces personnel at the Leh Military Station in Ladakh. He interacted with the soldiers and shared sweets with them. During the occasion, he also laid a wreath at the 'Hall of Fame' in Leh.

--IANS

sd/rad

LATEST NEWS

Alcaraz saves match points to beat Fritz; Jodar confirms final spot for ATP Finals

Alcaraz saves match points to beat Fritz; Jodar confirms last spot for ATP Finals

Nifty, Sensex post strongest weekly gains in over a year amid strong foreign inflows

Nifty, Sensex post strongest weekly gains in over a year amid strong foreign inflows

Selma Blair thanks Scout for making life 'steadier and sweeter'

Selma Blair thanks Scout for making life 'steadier and sweeter'

2nd ODI: Gurnoor picks four as India bowl out New Zealand for 134

2nd ODI: Gurnoor picks four as India bowl out New Zealand for 134

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's ‘little unicorn ’ Raha turns four, actress shares fun pics from her Bluey-themed party

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's ‘little unicorn ’ Raha turns four, actress shares fun pics from her Bluey-themed party

India, EU negotiations to join ‘Horizon Europe’ programme completed

India, EU negotiations to join ‘Horizon Europe’ programme completed

Rabindranath Tagore's mural defaced at Bangladesh's Khulna Railway Station

Rabindranath Tagore's mural defaced at Bangladesh's Khulna Railway Station

Sally Field says turning 80 feels like 79, 'but with a lot more wine'

Sally Field says turning 80 feels like 79, 'but with a lot more wine'

Jaisalmer Gold: Gift the rarest gold in India

Jaisalmer Gold: Gift the rarest gold in India

Kaun Banega Crorepati shoot halted for a week amid Amitabh Bachchan’s health concerns, channel to air old episodes

Kaun Banega Crorepati shoot halted for a week amid Amitabh Bachchan’s health concerns, channel to air old episodes