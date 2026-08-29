Rajnath Singh tells youth to rely on constitutional means to bring about change

Lucknow, Aug 29 (IANS) Calling upon students to help build Viksit Bharat by 2047, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday emphasised the importance of constitutional methods in bringing about social transformation and questioning injustice.

Addressing students at the convocation ceremony of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow, Rajnath Singh said Dr Ambedkar’s mantra of ‘Educate, Agitate and Organise’ means acquiring knowledge, questioning injustice not by violence but through constitutional means and uniting to bring about change through democratic methods.

He said that Dr Ambedkar, in his final speech to the Constituent Assembly, had clearly stated that social and economic objectives must be pursued through constitutional means.

Babasaheb had warned that when democratic and constitutional avenues are available, resorting to violence, anarchy or unconstitutional methods cannot be justified, said Rajnath Singh, describing such methods as a “grammar of anarchy” that must be abandoned.

Asserting that the world is changing rapidly, with new technologies and innovations creating fresh opportunities, the Defence Minister urged the students to remain committed to continuous learning and adaptability.

Those willing to continuously learn and acquire new skills will be best equipped to progress in a rapidly evolving world, he said.

He said that universities should focus on shaping young minds inspired by the ideals of justice, equality, liberty and fraternity, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

Highlighting the importance of holistic education, he stated that true education develops the ability to think and understand, while honing practical and problem-solving skills.

Underscoring the importance of collective effort in nation-building, Rajnath Singh said that while individual efforts can contribute to progress, a united resolve can accelerate the pace of development manifold.

He called upon the students to work as part of ‘Team India’, contributing towards the shared goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

On the significant progress made in the education, research and innovation ecosystem over the past 12 years, Rajnath Singh said that expenditure on research and development has doubled, the National Education Policy has been introduced after 34 years, and Indian youth are excelling in international Olympiads, launching start-ups, building unicorns and developing advanced technologies.

He added that India is increasingly becoming a global innovation powerhouse as it has risen in the Global Innovation Index and emerged as the world’s third-largest start-up ecosystem.

He assured that the Government will continue to create an ecosystem where the youth can explore, innovate, experiment, create and develop solutions for a better society.

--IANS

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