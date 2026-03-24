Rajnath Singh calls for learning lessons on defence preparedness from West Asia conflict​

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday took stock of the situation in West Asia and its impact on India’s defence preparedness, asking the military brass and policymakers to learn lessons from the ongoing conflict to improve the country’s forces, an official said.​

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, the Defence Secretary, the Secretary (Defence Production), and the Chairman, DRDO.​

The Defence Minister was briefed on the global and regional security scenario, the impact of a possible escalation of the ongoing conflicts on India, as well as the challenges and opportunities presented by the current geopolitical situation, according to an official statement.​

The impact of the situation on supply chain management for the procurement and production of defence equipment, including the maintenance and serviceability of existing equipment, was also examined, it said.​

The Defence Minister directed that the operational and technological lessons from the ongoing conflict be continuously studied to improve India’s preparedness.​

“We need to formalise a comprehensive integrated roadmap for the next decade, factoring in the lessons learnt, challenges and opportunities going forward whilst ensuring Aatmanirbharta and operational readiness across all fronts,” he said.​

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in the Rajya Sabha over the West Asian conflict.​

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday said that as the West Asia conflict continues to escalate, it is essential that a "united voice of peace and dialogue" emanates from the Indian Parliament to the entire world.​

He said that India's aim is to restore peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy.​

"We all are aware of the West Asia conflict... This conflict has been ongoing for over three years. This has led to a global energy crisis. For India, too, this situation is concerning. Due to this war, our trade routes are being affected, and hence, the supply of essential commodities like petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers is also being affected,” he said.​

"Around one crore Indians currently reside in Gulf nations and work there. Their safety is also a matter of concern for India. Several ships with a significant number of Indian crew members are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz; this is also very concerning for India. In these critical circumstances, it is essential that a united voice of peace and dialogue emanates from this Upper House of the Indian Parliament to the entire world," PM Modi said.​

--IANS

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