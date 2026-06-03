June 03, 2026 1:08 PM हिंदी

‘Chunnari Chunnari - Let’s Go’ singer IP Singh responds to criticism over reimagining the classic

‘Chunnari Chunnari - Let’s Go’ singer IP Singh responds to criticism over reimagining the classic

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Musician IP Singh, who has lent his voice and composed the reimagined version of ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ for the forthcoming film “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai”, has responded to criticism over reviving the classic “Chunnari Chunnari” from the 1999 film “Biwi No.1”.

IP Singh defended it by saying reimagining iconic tracks is a long-standing global musical tradition.

Addressing those who feel the original “Chunnari Chunnari” was already perfect, the singer-composer said the new version is meant as a tribute.

IP Singh told IANS: “Actually, you know, we usually pay homage or reimagine songs that were iconic in their time.”

“And this has been done all over the world, be it Drake, be it Limp Bizkit, be it several bands, you know. They've always paid homage to other people's music by interpreting it in their own way. So yeah, that's what I'd like to say to them.”

Did you ever question whether "Chunnari Chunnari,” picturised on Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, should be remade at all, given its iconic status?

“We were just really, really excited when we got an opportunity, when we got a call from Kumarji Rameshji from Tips that, they were thinking of a reimagination of this track. Toh hum toh ekdum hi khush ho gaye the. All these thoughts really never came to our mind,” IP Singh added.

Talking about how recreating iconic tracks is becoming a safer commercial bet than investing in original music, the musician said that it helps when something familiar is heard again.

“Honestly, we don't think that it's only about commercial success. Of course, you know, it helps when something known is heard again.”

He added: “But, you know, when we were growing up, when we were in the 90s and early 2000s, there were so many re-imaginations, so many re-interpretations of 80s and 70s tracks that we don't think that we would have been exposed to them if they were not presented to us.”

IP Singh stressed, “it is an homage, it's a tribute to one of the greatest tracks.”

“And it's just another kind of, you know, art that is in the sonic space, like original songs, like folk songs. This is also just another branch of music, I think.”

--IANS

dc/

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