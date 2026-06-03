Anuradha Paudwal remembers late legendary singer Suman Kalyanpur, says her ‘legacy will never fade’

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Veteran playback singer Anuradha Paudwal took to her social media account to pay a heartfelt tribute to legendary singers Suman Kalyanpur following her demise on May 31st.

The singer penned an emotional note for Suman Kalyanpur as she bid her a farewell.

Anuradha Paudwal remembered Suman Kalyanpur as an icon whose contributions to Indian music will continue to inspire generations.

Anuradha Paudwal, in a social media post, wrote, "Heartfelt Shraddhanjali. A legend may leave this world, but their legacy never fades. Your contributions, wisdom, and inspiration will continue to guide generations. Thank you for the memories, the lessons, and the impact you made on countless lives. Rest in peace. You will always be remembered and deeply missed. Om Shanti. (sic)"

Anuradha shared a picture of Suman Kalyanpur flaunting her subtle smile.

For the uninitiated, Suman Kalyanpur passed away on May 31 at the age of 89.

Following her demise, singer Kavita Krishnamurti also had taken to her social media account to mourn the loss and pay tribute to the legendary artiste.

Sharing a photograph of Suman Kalyanpur, Kavita had written, “I grew up listening to Suman Kalyanpurji's songs on the radio. Lovely songs like Ajhun na aaye, thehriye hosh mein aa loon, na tum hume jaano, tum jo aao to pyar aa jaye and many others. Last of the golden era. Feel very sad today. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Born in 1937, Suman Kalyanpur carved a niche for herself in an era dominated by some of the greatest playback singers in the country.

Some of her most memorable tracks include 'Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhi Se Kar Baithe', 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche', 'Ajahun Na Aaye Balma', 'Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye', 'Dil Ek Mandir Hai', 'Mere Mehboob Na Ja' and 'Yeh Sama Yeh Khushi Bolo'.

–IANS

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