Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Tirumala Temple with her family ahead of ‘Cocktail 2’ release

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon, on Wednesday, visited the Tirumala Temple along with her family to seek blessings ahead of her upcoming film “Cocktail 2.”

The ‘Heropanti’ actress made a spiritual stop at the holy shrine in Andhra Pradesh as she prepares for the release of the much-anticipated sequel. Kriti and her family offered prayers at the temple and spent some peaceful moments in devotion. During the visit, she followed all temple customs and participated in the rituals. Devotees present at the temple gathered to take pictures with the actress.

For the outing, Kriti Sanon kept it simple yet elegant in a white suit and opted for a natural, minimal makeup look. In the video, the ‘Do Patti’ actress is seen greeting her fans with folded hands as she makes her way out of the temple.

Work-wise, Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of “Cocktail 2," which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. On Tuesday, the makers released the trailer of the film on social media. Talking about the movie, Kriti shared in a statement, “What I love about Cocktail 2 is that it feels stylish & visually refreshing, but also very relatable & modern. The relationships are messy, warm, and real in their own way. The characters are beautifully flawed, & the film is a toast to friendship & love from today’s lens. And honestly, the music just takes everything to another level!”

Shahid added, “Cocktail 2 is what summer feels like. It has madness, emotion, humor, romance, and a lot of heart. It’s the kind of film you want to experience with your friends. We had an amazing time making it, and I think that energy really comes through in the trailer.”

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, “Cocktail 2” is directed by Homi Adajania. The film is slated to release in cinemas on June 19.

--IANS

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