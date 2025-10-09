Rajnath Singh arrives in Canberra, to hold key talks on Indo-Pacific, defence cooperation

Canberra, Oct 9 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to hold crucial meetings with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles and other senior leaders in Canberra on Thursday to deepen defence collaboration, boost maritime security, and expand strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Singh arrived in Sydney on Wednesday for a two-day official visit to Australia at the invitation of Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles.

After arriving in Canberra, Singh was received by Australia's Assistant Minister for Defence Peter Khalil.

"Warmly received by Mr. Peter Khalil, Assistant Minister for Defence of Australia, on arrival at Canberra's Royal Australian Air Force Base. Look forward to shortly holding a bilateral meeting with my friend Richard Marles, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Australia," Singh posted on X.

This visit marks a significant milestone as India and Australia celebrate five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).

This also marks the first visit by an Indian Defence Minister to Australia under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government since 2014.

During his stay, Singh will hold bilateral talks with Marles and participate in a business roundtable in Sydney, where industry leaders from both countries will explore opportunities for collaboration in the defence and strategic sectors.

He will also meet other key national leaders of Australia.

Before departing for Australia, Singh posted on X, "At the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, I am visiting Australia to continue our dialogue and exchange views on areas of mutual interest."

"I also look forward to calling on other national leaders of Australia and exploring ideas for cooperation between both countries. This visit comes at a historic moment when India and Australia commemorate five years of the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Looking forward to further deepening our partnership," he added.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the visit provides an important opportunity for both nations to explore new and meaningful initiatives to further strengthen their bilateral and defence relationship.

"During the visit, three agreements are planned to be signed, which will further enhance cooperation in the areas of information sharing, the maritime domain, and joint activities," the ministry said in a statement.

The India-Australia defence partnership has grown steadily in recent years, encompassing wide-ranging engagements across all three services, including joint exercises, capacity-building initiatives, high-level visits, and ship exchanges.

The collaboration also extends to military training programmes and joint efforts in maritime security and domain awareness.

According to the defence ministry, India and Australia elevated their bilateral relationship from a Strategic Partnership in 2009 to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020. The two nations share a deep bond rooted in common values -- pluralistic, Westminster-style democracies, Commonwealth traditions, growing economic engagement, and increasing high-level interactions.

"Long-standing people-to-people connections, the presence of Indian students in Australian universities, as well as robust tourism and sporting ties, have further strengthened this enduring partnership," it noted.

Earlier this year, in June, Richard Marles visited New Delhi, where he held bilateral talks with Rajnath Singh. Both leaders strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Singh reaffirmed India's right to self-defence against cross-border terrorism, stressing that India's actions were "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible". Both sides agreed to continue working together to counter terrorism in all its forms.

Singh's visit is expected to add further momentum to the growing strategic and defence cooperation between India and Australia, especially in ensuring peace, stability, and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region.

