Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Toaster’ all set to pop up on April 15

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s upcoming dark comedy “Toaster” will be served fresh on Netflix on April 15.

Premiering on April 15, the film marks the debut of Rajkummar and his wife Patralekhaa’s first film under their banner Kampa Film. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa.

On wearing a producer hat for the film Patralekhaa, Producer, Kampa Film, shared: “Stepping into production with Kampa Film has been an incredibly meaningful milestone for us, and beginning this journey with Netflix — who have consistently championed distinctive and unconventional stories — makes it even more special.

Patralekhaa also shared that Toaster immediately stood out because it finds humour in the most unexpected places.

“And the moment we read it, we knew it was a story we wanted to bring to life. Being our very first film makes the experience even more personal for us. Having such a wonderful ensemble come together for this journey has been truly exciting, and we can’t wait for audiences to dive into this entertaining and unpredictable ride,” she concluded.

The story follows a stingy man who becomes irrationally obsessed with a toaster he gifted to a newlywed couple, getting entangled in a chain of mishaps involving murder and mayhem.

The film marks Rao's fifth collaboration with Netflix after Ludo (2020), Monica, O My Darling (2022), The White Tiger (2021), and the series Guns & Gulaabs (2023).

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India shares, “Toaster is a quirky dark comedy that begins with a simple miser whose life spirals into complete mayhem in pursuit of getting back his toaster. It’s the kind of inventive storytelling we love to champion at Netflix.”

“With Vivek Das Chaudhary making his directorial debut and Patralekhaa & Raj stepping into the producer’s role for the first time with Kampa Film, the project reflects our continued focus on championing emerging talent behind the camera while bringing an exciting burst of fresh creative energy.”

Kapoor concluded: “All of this comes alive with two phenomenal and much-loved actors, Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, headlining this family entertainer, alongside a vibrant ensemble. Toaster adds a wonderfully fun note to the diverse mix of stories we’re bringing to audiences this year- an entertaining comedy that builds on relatable situations, dark humour and delightfully escalating chaos.”

--IANS

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