Rajkummar Rao opens up about doing multiple films a year while others choose to slow down

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) At a time when many actors are choosing to slow down and take on fewer projects, Rajkummar Rao has opened up about his decision to stay consistently busy with multiple films.

The actor shared that his choices are driven by instinct and a passion for strong scripts, rather than any planned strategy. When asked how he continues to do multiple films in a year, Rao said that there was no set plan behind it. The ‘Stree’ actor explained that it all happened coincidentally, and his choices are largely based on gut feeling. If he connects with a script and trusts the team behind it, he agrees to take it up.

Rajkummar told IANS, “I don't know. I think it just happened. I didn't plan it that way, to be honest. It's just a coincidence that it happened. But this year, of course, Bhool Chuk Maaf was released, and now Malik is coming, and there will be Toaster, I guess, this year itself. But apart from that, no, there will be only three films this year. But I don't plan it. I go with my gut feeling if I like a script; if I like the maker and the team attached to that script, then I say yes to it.”

“And also, I do one film at a time. That is something I cannot change. I have to finish one film, take a break, and then move on to the next one. But yeah, even I plan every year that I am going to do less work. But then I get scripts like Malik or Shrikant, and I say I have to do this. Because we all are greedy as actors, right? We want to work on the best scripts available.”

When asked whether he plans his year in advance by mentally calculating how much time each project would take, the Srikanth actor explained, “Of course, date-wise, you have to manage that there are only this many dates available in a year. So, you make that calendar mental note that this film is asking for four months or two months. Then I can have a one-month break. Then maybe I can finish this one in three months. So that mental calculation is there.”

Rajkummar Rao’s latest release, "Maalik," has opened to mixed reviews. The film features Rao in the titular role, alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar. “Maalik” was released on 11 July 2025.

--IANS

ps/