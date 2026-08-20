Rajkumar Santoshi on the impact of social media reviews: Sometimes it can be very disturbing

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi reflected on the importance of social media reviews in the light on his recent release, 'Batwara 1947'. Speaking exclusively to IANS, the director pointed out that social media has become a major player, having a crucial role in the publicity and marketing of any project.

Rajkumar Santoshi revealed that while it can be extremely disturbing at times, there is no other way but to get used to social media.

When asked to comment on the social media reviews of the movies, the filmmaker told IANS, "See, they have become a major player, social media. They will do their job. Sometimes it can be very disturbing also, but one also has to get used to it. There is no other way, we have to exist with them only. They play a very big role in publicity and marketing."

Meanwhile, 'Batwara 1947'. which reached the cinema halls on 14 August 2026 is been appreciated for its emotional narrative, along with powerful performances by the primary cast.

Mufti Manzur, Chairman of the Islamic Council, also uploaded a video on social media lauding 'Batwara 1947 and the powerful message of love and humanity shared via the drama.

He applauded Rajkumar Santoshi for portraying the depth of a mother’s love with sensitivity and for coming with a message of love amid hatred.

Mufti Manzur was also in awe of the stellar performances by the core cast of the film, including Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, 'Batwara 1947' has been directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi.

The music for the period drama has been composed by A. R. Rahman, with the lyrics provided by Javed Akhtar.

'Batwara 1947' is believed to be inspired by Asghar Wajahat's drama 'Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai ', a popular Punjabi phrase that translates to "Visiting Lahore is so fundamental that if you do not come here, it is as if you have not even been born."

--IANS

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