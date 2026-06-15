Rajkumar Hirani on Pritam and Pedro: ‘I’ve always been drawn to contradictions in human relationships’

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has opened up about what drew him to the story of “Pritam and Pedro.” He highlighted that it was the emotional contrast between the two central characters that immediately appealed to him.

In a statement, Hirani shared, “What excited me most about this story was the relationship at its heart. Pritam and Pedro come from completely different worlds and see life very differently, but they are forced into a journey together. I've always been drawn to stories about people, their contradictions, their vulnerabilities, and the unexpected relationships they form along the way. This series allowed us to explore all of that while having a lot of fun with the world and characters.”

Created by Rajkumar Hirani and directed by filmmaker Avinash Arun, the series stars Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey, Vir Hirani, Mona Singh, and Boman Irani. On Monday, the makers released the trailer of Pritam & Pedro on social media. Set in the lively backdrop of Goa, “Pritam & Pedro” tells the story of two very different worlds coming together under unusual circumstances. At the center are Pedro, an old-school cop who relies on instinct, and Pritam, a smart young tech expert.

Talking about the series, director Avinash Arun said, “What attracted me to Pritam & Pedro was its ability to constantly surprise you. It is a story filled with humour and chaos, but also one that is deeply rooted in human relationships. We wanted to create a world that feels immersive, entertaining, and emotionally resonant at the same time. Bringing these characters to life with this cast was an incredibly rewarding experience.”

Arshad Warsi shared, “Pedro is one of those characters who doesn't overthink life; he trusts his instincts, follows his heart and often lands himself in situations he probably shouldn't be in. What I loved about the show was the madness, humor, and unpredictability of the journey. I think audiences are going to have a great time watching the story unfold.”

Vikrant Massey added, “What drew me to the series was how layered and entertaining it is at the same time. There is humour, mystery, emotion and a lot of surprising turns. Every character has their own agenda, their own flaws, and their own journey, which makes the world feel incredibly alive. It was a joy to be part of something so unique.”

The series will premiere on July 3rd on JioHotstar.

--IANS

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