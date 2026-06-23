Rajeev Khandelwal reveals how his parents once were against his acting dream

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actor Rajeev Khandelwal has made a surprising revelation about the initial struggle of convincing his parents to let him pursue his dream of having an acting career.

The upcoming episode of the reality show, Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar will witness an emotional and inspiring conversation as host Rajeev Khandelwal reflected on his own journey while speaking to contestant Priya and her family.

Sharing his story, Rajeev said, “Jab mujhe actor banna tha toh mere maa-baap ka support nahi tha. Lekin jab Papa ne dekha ki yeh bahut serious hai apne kaam ko lekar aur yeh ab peeche aane wala nahi hai, toh unhe yeh baat lagti hai ki kyun 3-4 saal maine waste kiye.”

(When I wanted to become an actor, I didn't have my parents' support. But when my father realized how serious I was about my work and that I wasn't going to turn back, he felt that those 3–4 years had been wasted)

During the episode, contestant Priya had shared her inspiring story of becoming a Bollywood background dancer despite facing resistance from her father in the early years. She revealed that her father was initially not supportive of her dream of pursuing dance as a career.

Adding to the conversation, Priya’s mother proudly revealed that her daughter had even worked alongside Madhuri Dixit in the popular song Ghagra, Kareena Kapoor in the song Fevicol Se and Deepika Padukone in the song Deewani Mastani.

Rajeev then asked Priya’s father whether he felt the same way today. Reflecting on his journey as a parent, Priya’s father admitted that mistakes happen and acknowledged that he now fully supports his daughter and is proud of what she has achieved.

Talking about Rajeev Khandelwal, the actor was extremely loved for the character portrayal of Sujal from the iconic TV show Kahin Toh Hoga.

He later transitioned from TV to Bollywood and went on to become a part of many hit and content driven movies.

–IANS

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