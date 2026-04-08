Rajeev Khandelwal says he has always chosen work that he finds ‘meaningful’, returns to TV as a host

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Rajeev Khandelwal is all set to mark his return to the television space with his upcoming show Tum Ho Naa.

The actor who has always chosen quality over quantity in terms of content, explained that he has picked projects that he felt were meaningful.

“Over the years, I have been offered so many kinds of roles, some experimental, some quite unconventional. But I have always chosen to follow my heart and be part of something that genuinely feels meaningful to me,” said Rajeev in a statement.

Talking about the show, he added, “With the show Tum Ho Naa, I am happy to return on television with Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV and bring a beautiful show that is really close to my heart.”

Reportedly, Rajeev Khandelwal’s show Tum Ho Naa will replace Akshay Kumar's quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune.

The actor was last seen in the courtroom drama Amar Vishwas.

Opening up about crafting the character in an exclusive conversation with IANS, Rajeev had shared, “I went with the flow. We had discussed the character in length in our pre-shoot readings. Amar Vishwas was born in those meetings and now lives in the series.”

He added, “I sat down with eminent lawyers to understand some basic dos and don’ts of the courtroom and the legal world. The restraint that you see in him is actually his effort to not let his pent-up emotions come to the surface.”

The actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades..

In the early 2000s, the actor was extremely popular for his character portrayal as Sujal from the super hit show Kahhin Toh Hoga.

He was paired opposite actress Amna Sharif and the show also starred Rohit Bakshi, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Surveen Chawla and others.

The show was helmed by Ekta Kapoor.

–IANS

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