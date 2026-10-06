October 06, 2026 5:13 PM हिंदी

'Daydreaming not a bad thing', OP Rajbhar takes swipe at Akhilesh Yadav's '403 seats' target

Rajbhar takes jibe at Akhilesh Yadav over '403 Assembly seats' remark, says dreaming isn't a bad thing

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Tuesday took a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, after the SP leader said that his party was now eyeing all 403 Assembly seats in the state.

Rajbhar said that daydreaming was not a bad thing while taking a dig at Yadav over his "403" remark.

Rajbhar took to social media platform X and said, "Friend Akhilesh ji, 'Ho gaya na Tai Tai Phish'. Anyway, even if only once in a blue moon, you do manage to do something sensible, like you did today. As for the 403 thing, I'll just say this: dreaming isn't a bad thing."

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav had said, "Now our eyes are not on three, but on 403."

The remark came amid speculation over the SP's strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. It is believed that the SP may field another candidate for the third Rajya Sabha seat.

Elections are being held for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, and a candidate needs the votes of 37 MLAs to win one seat. The current effective strength of the state Assembly is 396, while the Samajwadi Party has 98 MLAs.

If the SP had fielded a third candidate, it would have needed 111 first-preference votes to win all three seats. After securing two seats, the party would have had around 25 votes left. Therefore, winning the third seat would have required the support of at least 12 additional MLAs.

Akhilesh Yadav had earlier stated that the party would field a third candidate only if it managed to secure the required numbers. However, his latest 'not three, but 403' remark has led to speculation that the Samajwadi Party may have decided not to contest the third Rajya Sabha seat.

In such a situation, the SP's strategy in the Rajya Sabha elections appears to be limited to securing two seats, while Akhilesh Yadav has now set his sights on all 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, on September 30, SP leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced the names of eight candidates for the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh. The biennial elections for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in the country's most populous state are scheduled to be held on October 16.

--IANS

jk/mr

LATEST NEWS

Manisha Koirala flaunts her fitness journey at 56: ‘Showing up for myself, one workout at a time’

Manisha Koirala flaunts her fitness journey at 56: ‘Showing up for myself, one workout at a time’

Union Cabinet passes resolution hailing PM Modi’s unique leadership with ‘standing ovation’

Union Cabinet passes resolution hailing PM Modi’s unique leadership with ‘standing ovation’

India’s first indigenous HPV vaccine gets WHO prequalification

India’s first indigenous HPV vaccine gets WHO prequalification

UEFA to investigate alleged spitting incident during Ireland-Israel Nations League game

UEFA to investigate alleged spitting incident during Ireland-Israel Nations League game

Teja Sajja talks about the common thread between him, ‘The Traitors Telugu’ contestants

Teja Sajja talks about the common thread between him, ‘The Traitors Telugu’ contestants

Modi@25: How India’s counter-terror doctrine shifted from restraint to retaliation

Modi@25: How India’s counter-terror doctrine shifted from restraint to retaliation

Russell set for Singapore GP grid penalty in further blow to F1 championship hopes

Russell set for Singapore GP grid penalty in further blow to F1 championship hopes

'She inspired countless young girls': Shukla congratulates Harmanpreet on captaincy stint

'She inspired countless young girls': Shukla congratulates Harmanpreet on captaincy stint

JP Duminy sees leadership, all-rounders as key factors ahead of SA20 players auction. Photo credit: SA20

Duminy sees leadership, all-rounders as key factors ahead of SA20 auction

Michael Douglas says ‘nepo baby’ debates irks him

Michael Douglas says ‘nepo baby’ debates irks him