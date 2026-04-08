Rajat Kapoor reveals what drew him to his new directorial

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actor-director Rajat Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming film ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’, has shared that he was drawn to the “emotional violence” in the script.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on Wednesday. It promises a stylish murder mystery. The film stars Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Waluscha De Sousa, Saurabh Shukla, Neil Bhoopalam, Koel Purie, Chandrachoor Rai, Palomi Ghosh and Rajat Kapoor himself.

Talking about the film, Rajat Kapoor said, “I am very interested in genre cinema, and would like to do them all. This time around, I was drawn to whodunnit. What interested me was not just the mechanics of a whodunnit, but the emotional violence that precedes physical violence. And in many ways, this one goes beyond a 'whodunnit'. These are people who smile at each other, drink together, celebrate together- friends and family, really. But there’s so much that is not said. Ungainly things happen when that silence finally snaps. And then we worked to bring together an excellent ensemble of actors. What a pleasure it is to shoot a film with over 15 amazing actors in every frame”.

At the heart of the story is Sohrab Handa (played by Vinay Pathak) a sharp-tongued, foul-mouthed bully whose acidic wit and unapologetic arrogance make him the loudest presence in any room. Tolerated for his honesty and secretly loathed for his snobbishness, Sohrab thrives on pushing buttons, sparing no one in a gathering that prides itself on civility.

Ranvir Shorey said, “This isn’t a film where heroes and villains are clearly defined. Every character is carrying something, regret, jealousy, anger. That ambiguity is what makes the story compelling. As actors, it gave us a lot to explore beneath the lines and it was a treat to be directed by my dear friend, Rajat Kapoor”.

The film is set during an intimate outstation celebration among friends and family, what begins as effortless banter, free-flowing drinks and games soon curdles into discomfort. When Sohrab is found brutally murdered late at night, the convivial atmosphere collapses, giving way to suspicion, exposed resentments and moral unease.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Mithya Talkies, ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’ is set to stream on Hindi ZEE5 on April 10, 2026.

--IANS

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