Rajat Bedi on why he agreed to present Marathi film 'Bandhu': It touches every family member heart

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi is all set to expand his horizons with the Marathi film 'Bandhu'.

Sharing what made him say yes to present the Marathi drama, he said that the relatable story of the movie has what it takes to touch the heart of every family member.

Rajat said, “I would not like to discuss much about the story, but the beautiful way the director has merged two stories into one is what really stood out to me. Basically, this is a story that is universal for all families because of the problem we are discussing in the film. The way it eventually touches every family member’s heart is beautiful.”

Rajat further expressed that he is proud to be associated with the project like 'Bandhu', no matter how it performs at the ticket counters.

“I mean, this is one of those films that I will always be extremely proud of in my life. I don't know how it's going to fare; that's in the public's hands, but I am extremely proud of this content,” he added.

Given that Rajat has grown up in Maharashtra, the story holds a special connection for him. Recalling how Marathi was a crucial part of his school years, Rajat shared, “I have grown up in Maharashtra. I was born in Maharashtra, and I'm extremely proud that today I am presenting a Marathi film. I was in Jamnabai Narsee School, and my third language was Marathi. I understand Marathi, and I can speak a little Marathi. So I'm very, very excited about doing something in this language.”

Presented by Rajat Bedi and JSD Studio, in association with Triflix Entertainment, 'Bandhu' has been written and directed by Nitin Sindhuvijay Supekar.

Jointly backed by Pranav Desai, Juhi Desai and Kuldeep Sunil Ojha, 'Bandhu' is slated to hit the cinema halls on November 20.

--IANS

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