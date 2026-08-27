August 27, 2026 7:24 PM हिंदी

Rajat Bedi on why he agreed to present Marathi film 'Bandhu': It touches every family member heart

Rajat Bedi on why he agreed to present Marathi film 'Bandhu': It touches every family member heart

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi is all set to expand his horizons with the Marathi film 'Bandhu'.

Sharing what made him say yes to present the Marathi drama, he said that the relatable story of the movie has what it takes to touch the heart of every family member.

Rajat said, “I would not like to discuss much about the story, but the beautiful way the director has merged two stories into one is what really stood out to me. Basically, this is a story that is universal for all families because of the problem we are discussing in the film. The way it eventually touches every family member’s heart is beautiful.”

Rajat further expressed that he is proud to be associated with the project like 'Bandhu', no matter how it performs at the ticket counters.

“I mean, this is one of those films that I will always be extremely proud of in my life. I don't know how it's going to fare; that's in the public's hands, but I am extremely proud of this content,” he added.

Given that Rajat has grown up in Maharashtra, the story holds a special connection for him. Recalling how Marathi was a crucial part of his school years, Rajat shared, “I have grown up in Maharashtra. I was born in Maharashtra, and I'm extremely proud that today I am presenting a Marathi film. I was in Jamnabai Narsee School, and my third language was Marathi. I understand Marathi, and I can speak a little Marathi. So I'm very, very excited about doing something in this language.”

Presented by Rajat Bedi and JSD Studio, in association with Triflix Entertainment, 'Bandhu' has been written and directed by Nitin Sindhuvijay Supekar.

Jointly backed by Pranav Desai, Juhi Desai and Kuldeep Sunil Ojha, 'Bandhu' is slated to hit the cinema halls on November 20.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Big B honours transgender doctor's resilience on 'KBC'

Big B honours transgender doctor's resilience on 'KBC'

Dehradun T20 League will serve as launchpad for Uttarakhand’s young talent: Ex-BCCI official Mahim Verma

Dehradun T20 League will serve as launchpad for Uttarakhand’s young talent: Ex-BCCI official Mahim Verma

Dulquer Salmaan turns singer for ‘Loser’ from 'I'm Game' (Photo: Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram)

Dulquer Salmaan turns singer for ‘Loser’ from 'I'm Game'

India, Saudi Arabia discuss ties and issues of mutual interest

India, Saudi Arabia discuss ties and issues of mutual interest

India and UN discuss cooperation in peacekeeping operations, achieving SDGs

India and UN discuss cooperation in peacekeeping operations, achieving SDGs

James Gunn shares major update from the sets of ‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’

James Gunn shares major update from the sets of ‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’

'Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a strong message': Tilak Varma after attending Khelo India Dialogue. Photo credit: IANS

'PM Modi sent strong message': Tilak Varma after attending Khelo India Dialogue

India hands over second consignment of relief material to flood-hit Nepal

India hands over second consignment of relief material to flood-hit Nepal

ENDOCON 2026: Three-day national conference on Endoscopy, over 1,000 delegates and experts to attend

ENDOCON 2026: Three-day national conference on Endoscopy, over 1,000 delegates and experts to attend

Pitbull shares moving tribute for Dolly Parton, says she believed in her when nobody else did

Pitbull shares moving tribute for Dolly Parton, says she believed in her when nobody else did