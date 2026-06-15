Operation Clean expanded; 102 Rajasthan villages adjoining Pak border under security lens

Jaipur, June 15 (IANS) The Centre-backed 'Operation Clean' has been widened from a 15-km to a 50-km radius along the India-Pakistan International Border, placing 102 villages and hamlets under intensified scrutiny. Authorities are conducting surveys of unauthorised and suspicious permanent structures, with buildings found to have been erected without valid approvals or using forged documents likely to face demolition.

The operation has also widened its focus on the financial transactions in the border areas of the state, with banks directed to ensure transparency and strict regulatory compliance as security agencies have intensified efforts to curb infiltration, smuggling and illegal funding networks. The scope of the 'Operation Clean' has been significantly expanded following directives from the Centre to strengthen security along the India-Pakistan International Border.

Acting on directives from the Home Department, authorities have expanded the surveillance zone from 15 km to 50 km from the international border. Bikaner Collector Anupama Jorwal said 102 border villages and hamlets (dhanis) have been brought under the enlarged operation, with joint teams already carrying out extensive field surveys.

The administration, in coordination with security agencies, is surveying unauthorised and suspicious permanent structures allegedly built without the required approvals. The exercise is intended to identify illegal settlements and uncover activities linked to cross-border smuggling and other security concerns in areas adjoining the Pakistan border.

Jorwal said the comprehensive survey report will soon be submitted to the Union Home Ministry. The decision to widen the operation's scope was taken after a recent border security review meeting in Bikaner and discussions under the Vibrant Village Programme.

The campaign, originally limited to a 15-km belt, now covers a much larger area, bringing dozens of additional villages, hamlets and populated settlements under scrutiny. Security agencies believe the expanded perimeter is crucial to tackling threats such as cross-border infiltration, narcotics smuggling and terror financing.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly directed the launch of ‘Operation Clean’ during his interaction with district collectors of border districts during his Bikaner visit. Joint teams comprising the Border Security Force (BSF), Intelligence Bureau (IB), district administration and revenue officials have been deployed. Teams led by patwaris and tehsildars are verifying land ownership records and examining documents to identify illegal occupation, forged ownership claims and unauthorised transactions.

Rajasthan police chief Rajeev Sharma told IANS, "We are working hard to develop border villages under the Vibrant Village Programme, which has yielded good results in North East and other states. The idea is to connect with locals in these villages to ensure that they feel connected with us despite being staying in border areas.”

"Our focus will be on illegal structures coming up in border villages, checking drug smuggling in border areas, and ensuring locals are aware of any kind of demographic changes. Vibrant Villages Programme has significantly improved the quality of life in different states, and now Rajasthan too will be speaking the success story," he added.

The authorities will carry out a detailed verification of all 102 identified villages and hamlets located along the International Border. Permanent structures found to have been constructed without valid approvals or based on forged documents could face demolition. The operation has also been extended to scrutinise financial transactions in border areas, with banks directed to maintain transparency and ensure strict adherence to regulatory norms.

Security and intelligence agencies are investigating cases involving forged land records, fake Aadhaar cards, and counterfeit identity documents. The finances and ownership patterns of suspicious companies operating in border districts are also being scrutinised. Launched under the directions of the Union Home Ministry, ‘Operation Clean’ aims to dismantle cross-border networks involved in arms smuggling, drug trafficking, illegal settlements, and terror funding.

--IANS

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