Around 1,000 people gather at church in Israel to celebrate India's Independence Day

Jerusalem, Aug 17 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Israel, J.P. Singh, addressed a gathering of around 1,000 people celebrating India's Independence Day at St. Anthony’s Church in Jaffa, the Indian Embassy in Israel said.

"Embassy of India joins 80th Independence Day celebrations at St. Anthony's Church. Ambassador J.P. Singh joined the 80th Independence Day celebrations at St. Anthony's Church in Jaffa, organised by the Indian Konkani community, along with Father Santhosh Lobo and members of the Church community. Addressing a gathering of around 1,000 people, the Ambassador appreciated the dedication, professionalism and contribution of the Indian working community, especially caregivers, whose commitment and service are deeply valued in Israel," the Indian Embassy in Israel said on Sunday on social media platform X.

According to the Embassy, the Ambassador reaffirmed the Embassy's steadfast support for the Indian community and assured them that the Embassy remains a home away from home.

"The celebrations were followed by vibrant cultural performances in Kannada, Goan and Hindi showcasing the rich heritage of India and spirit of the Indian Konkani diaspora," the Embassy noted.

Meanwhile, India–Israel friendship took centre stage in Jerusalem as the city's iconic Friendship Bridge, also known as the Chords Bridge, was illuminated in the colours of the Indian Tricolour to mark India's 80th Independence Day.

The striking display of saffron, white and green served as a powerful symbol of the close and growing friendship between India and Israel, highlighting shared values, strong people-to-people ties and hopes for a brighter future together.

The Embassy of India in Israel shared the visuals on X, describing the illumination as a reflection of the enduring bond between the two countries.

"India–Israel friendship shines bright!" the Embassy said, adding that the landmark lighting represented friendship, shared values and "a future full of possibilities".

The bridge illumination came as the Embassy of India in Israel marked the Independence Day with a series of celebrations attended by members of the Indian Jewish community, the Indian diaspora and friends of India.

Earlier on Saturday, the Embassy said the 80th Independence Day celebrations were held with "great gaiety and fervour".

For the first time during the occasion, the national song, Vande Mataram, was also sung, marking 150 years since its composition.

--IANS

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