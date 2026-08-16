AICWA pays tribute to late actress Ananya Raj: Loss for the entire film fraternity

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has paid a tribute to actress Ananya Raj after she passed away on Sunday at the age of 27.

The body took to their X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note for the actress. They wrote, “With profound grief and a heavy heart, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) mourns the untimely demise of actress Ananya Raj, who passed away at the young age of just 27 on 15 July 2026. Her family has now made the news of her passing public, nearly a month after her demise. According to the family, Ananya had been battling health issues for the past year, during which she went through immense physical and mental challenges. Despite these difficult circumstances, her family remembered her as a strong-spirited girl who lived like a Queen”.

They further mentioned, “Ananya Raj was a part of several Bollywood films, including 7 Hours to Go (2016), The Final Exit (2017), and Ghost (2019). Her untimely passing has sent shockwaves across Bollywood and the entire Indian film industry. The loss of a young artist is not just a loss for her family, it is a loss for the entire film fraternity. A member of our extended film-industry family has left us far too soon. Her work, her presence and her memories will always remain a part of the Indian film industry”.

The actress had been dealing with physical and mental health issues for over a year and passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 15.

“The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones. We pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace and that her family receives the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss. Ananya Raj will always be remembered. Her journey may have ended, but her memories will live on forever. All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA)”, they added.

--IANS

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