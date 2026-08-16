MEA Secretary highlights priorities of India's chairship at BRICS conference

Cairo, Aug 17 (IANS) Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (Consular of Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), highlighted the priorities of India's BRICS 2026 Chairship at the India-Egypt BRICS Partnership Conference.

"Sripriya Ranganathan addressed the Inaugural Session of the India-Egypt BRICS Partnership Conference, organised by the Indian Embassy in Egypt in collaboration with the Indian Council of World Affairs, at the Diplomatic Club in Cairo," the Indian Embassy in Egypt said on social media platform X on Sunday.

"Secretary Ranganathan highlighted the priorities of India's BRICS 2026 Chairship and underscored how India-Egypt Strategic Partnership provides a strong foundation for closer cooperation within BRICS and for advancing the priorities of the Global South," it added.

Secretary Ranganathan is on an official visit to Egypt, Palestine and Lebanon from August 16-21.

According to the MEA, during her visit, Secretary Ranganathan will meet her counterparts and various stakeholders.

"The visit will focus on reinforcing India's friendly ties with these countries and also offer an opportunity for discussions on regional developments and other issues of mutual interest," the Ministry said.

It also noted that Secretary Ranganathan will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of India-Egypt in "BRICS: Towards a Stronger Voice for the Global South", aimed at discussing ways to strengthen the India-Egypt partnership within BRICS.

The MEA also mentioned that this is the Secretary's maiden visit to these countries in her current capacity and is expected to further strengthen India's ties with the region.

Last month, Secretary Ranganathan co-chaired the 7th Meeting of the India-UAE Joint Committee on Consular Affairs (JCCA) where India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety, dignity and well-being of their citizens living in each other's countries.

The meeting was held in New Delhi on July 22 and was co-chaired by Secretary Ranganathan and Omar Obaid Mohammed Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE.

--IANS

ksk/khz