Over 200 students visit Indian warship in Oman

Muscat, Aug 17 (IANS) More than 200 students from Indian schools in Muscat visited Indian Naval Ship (INS) Imphal, the indigenously built Indian warship at Sultan Qaboos Port in the Omani state capital, the Indian Embassy in Oman said.

"Young Minds, Maritime Bonds in the spirit of celebrations of the 80th Independence Day of India in the Sultanate of Oman. As part of ongoing celebrations of the 80th anniversary of India's Independence Day in Oman, more than 200 students from Indian schools in Muscat visited INS Imphal, the indigenously built Indian naval warship, at Sultan Qaboos Port in Muscat," the Embassy said on Sunday on social media platform X.

"Besides the first-hand glimpse of life at sea, the students had the opportunity to understand India's naval capabilities and the Indian Navy's steadfast commitment to a secure, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean Region," it added.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Navy said that the country's maritime presence was reflected with Indian naval ships at various ports overseas, including Muscat, Ponta Delgada, and Djibouti, on India's Independence Day.

"Flying the Tricolour, the Indian Navy carried the spirit of India across the seas. Indian Naval Ships marked the 80th Independence Day at ports overseas, including Djibouti, Muscat and Ponta Delgada. The National flag stood tall, reflecting India's maritime presence, pride and enduring bonds of friendship," the Navy said on X.

INS Imphal, a Visakhapatnam-class destroyer, flew the Tricolour in Oman during the port call at Muscat.

"80 Years of Freedom. A Legacy That Sails On. As India marks 80 Years of Freedom, the Tricolour flew proudly onboard INS Imphal during her port call at Muscat, reaffirming the enduring bonds of India–Oman friendship and maritime cooperation," the Indian Embassy in Muscat said on X.

India’s Ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise, visited the warship and congratulated the crew on the occasion.

The ship's crew also participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony organised at the Embassy.

--IANS

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