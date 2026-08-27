Raiza Wilson-starrer 'Nova - Phase One: The Arrival' must not be viewed merely as a horror film, says director Milo

Chennai, Aug 27 (IANS) Director Milo, whose upcoming film 'Nova - Phase One: The Arrival' featuring actress Raiza Wilson in the lead is now gearing up for release, says that the film must not be viewed merely as a horror film and that the film would use fear as a medium to tell a larger mystery.

.The film, which is being produced by Royal Fortuna Creations, will apart from Raiza Wilson, also feature Dhruva, Adhivathi Shetty, Senrayan, Hrithika Biswas and “Finally” Swathika in pivotal roles.

Talking about his film, director Milo says that instead of following the familiar path of ghosts, haunted bungalows and revenge stories that usually define horror films in Tamil cinema, he has attempted to create a distinctive world that brings together time, human memories, science and fear.

The screenplay of Nova, he says, will be one of its biggest highlights. Rather than giving the audience immediate answers, the narrative had been designed to keep raising questions throughout the film.

“This film should not be viewed merely as a horror film. It uses fear as a medium to tell a larger mystery. Our intention is to ensure that audiences walk out of the theatre with a few questions still lingering in their minds,” says director Milo.

One of the biggest visual challenges in NOVA was ensuring that sunlight would not appear in any scene of the film.

For this very reason, the team waited for dark clouds to gather before filming several sequences.

The 32-day shoot came with its own set of challenges, particularly due to the demanding natural surroundings.

According to Milo, the entire film was shot in a mountainous village in Kerala, and even reaching the shooting location itself was a challenge.

“Getting to that location was extremely difficult. The terrain was so challenging that there were days when someone would get hurt. But that was the location the story demanded. So, from the actors to the technical crew, everyone worked extremely hard,” says Milo.

It may be recalled that the makers of the eagerly awaited horror science-fiction supernatural fantasy thriller 'Nova' have already confirmed that their film is to hit screens in September this year. However, the makers haven't announced the release date yet.

--IANS

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