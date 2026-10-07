'Raised India to heavens': Former Serbian President hails PM Modi, spotlights attempts to bring him down

Belgrade, Oct 7 (IANS) Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating India's standing on the world stage and delivering “tremendous” achievements, while also highlighting attempts being made by foreign powers to "tear down" the Indian leader despite his massive accomplishments.

Vucic, who resigned as Serbia’s President on September 27 to contest the October 25 elections for Prime Minister, made the remarks during a pre-election broadcast, saying efforts to bring popular leaders like him have become an established pattern globally.

“Let me tell you, for example, you have a leader like Narendra Modi. And now there is an effort to undermine him. The man who raised India to the heavens. He tries to follow the main teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. India became so important on the world stage because of him. He has done tremendous things, yet they try to tear him down by claiming he failed. I want to tell you it has become a pattern,” the Serbian leader said.

Vucic also took to X on Wednesday to wish PM Modi.

"Congratulations, Narendra Modi, on completing 25 years of public service at the highest level. Few people can say they have devoted a quarter of a century to serving their country, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister of India. I know how deeply you care about India and its future, and the world can see how high you have raised India. I wish you many more years of good health, strength and success in serving the great Indian people. India is blessed to have you," he wrote.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday marked 25 years in office of continuous service as the head of government, leaders from around the world congratulated him on the milestone and praised his leadership, describing it as a "rare achievement in any democracy" and a "powerful testament" to the confidence that the people of India have in him.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Modi thanked Vucic after the latter congratulated him on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM.

Taking to X, the former Serbian President said: "Heartfelt congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in the history of India."

Praising PM Modi's leadership, Vucic mentioned: "Such longevity in the highest office of the state reflects the trust that citizens place in a leader who has dedicated his life to serving the people and advancing his country. The true strength of a statesman is not measured by years in office, or the number of mandates won, but by the legacy he leaves behind, the results he delivers, and the vision that endures the politics of the day."

"I particularly cherish the memory of our most recent meeting, marked by mutual understanding and sincere respect. In my conversation with Prime Minister Modi, I recognized the wisdom of an experienced statesman and a leader who deeply understands the challenges of the modern world and the importance of preserving tradition, identity, and national interests," he added.

--IANS

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