July 29, 2026 4:49 PM हिंदी

Rail accidents fall nearly 90 pc in a decade as govt improves safety measures: Govt

Rail accidents fall nearly 90 pc in a decade as govt improves safety measures: Minister

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Safety on Indian Railways has improved markedly, with train accidents dropping 88 per cent to 16 incidents in 2025–26 from 135 in 2014–15 and just two in the current year up to June, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Consequential Accident Index -- accidents per million train‑kilometres -- decreased to 0.01 in 2025–26 from 0.11 in 2014–15, a reduction of about 91 per cent, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Lok Sabha.

The statement from the Ministry of Railways outlined a wide range of measures and investments that enhanced safety in train operations.

Expenditure on safety‑related activities has risen steadily, from Rs 39,200 crore in 2013–14 to Rs 1,20,389 crore in 2026–27.

Electrical and electronic interlocking systems with centralised operation have been provided at 6,671 stations and complete track circuiting at all these stations. Interlocking of Level Crossing (LC) Gates has been provided at 10,395 LC Gates to enhance safety.

All locomotives are equipped with vigilance control devices, and GPS‑based fog safety devices have been provided to loco pilots in fog‑affected areas, the statement added.

Retro-reflective sigma boards are provided on the mast which is located two OHE masts prior to the signals in electrified territories to alert the crew about the signal ahead when visibility is low due to foggy weather.

Ultrasonic Flaw Detection (USFD) testing of rails to detect flaws and timely removal of defective rails, along with laying of longer rails, minimising the use of Alumino Thermic Welding and adoption of better welding technology for rails were among other initiatives that increased safety.

Inspections at regular intervals are carried out to monitor and educate staff for observance of safe practices.

The minister also mentioned the implementation of Kavach -- indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system -- that aids the loco pilot in running of trains within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes.

—IANS

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