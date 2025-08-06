LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka consider themselves above Supreme Court: Jagdambika Pal

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Jagdambika Pal on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accusing them of placing themselves above the Supreme Court of India.

The remark came in response to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi’s strong objection to a recent observation by the apex court, which questioned Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his controversial statement claiming that “China has occupied Indian territory.”

Defending her brother, Priyanka Gandhi had said, “With due respect to the honourable judges of the Supreme Court, they do not decide who a true Indian is.”

Speaking to IANS, Jagdambika Pal said, “The way Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has spoken, it’s clear that she is not just criticising the government anymore. Earlier, the Congress used to think that they were above the government and even above Parliament. Now, it seems they consider themselves superior to the Supreme Court as well.”

He went on to criticise LoP Gandhi’s original comment, stating, “What Rahul Gandhi said not only misleads the public but also demoralises our armed forces. I don’t think any responsible citizen would support such statements.”

Reacting to recent developments in West Bengal, Pal condemned the violent attack on BJP leader and LoP in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, whose convoy was allegedly attacked on Tuesday in Cooch Behar during a protest march, with stones reportedly hurled at vehicles, shattering windows and creating chaos.

Pal alleged that the incident was another instance of “state-sponsored violence.”

“Whatever violence occurs in Bengal these days appears to have the state's backing," he claimed.

"When the Waqf Bill was passed there was large-scale violence. A father and son were dragged out of their home and killed. People are being forced to migrate. And now, Suvendu Adhikari, who has central government security, has been attacked. This clearly points to the state's involvement," he told IANS.

Adhikari, who was leading a rally to the office of the district police superintendent to submit a memorandum regarding alleged attacks on BJP workers, faced stiff resistance, reportedly from Trinamool Congress supporters.

Protesters not only blocked the path of the convoy but also waved black flags and chanted “Go Back” slogans.

A viral video from the scene captured the tense moment when a stone was thrown at one of the cars in the convoy, shattering its windowpane and heightening security concerns.

The BJP has demanded immediate action against the perpetrators and accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of orchestrating the attack to stifle the Opposition’s voice in the state.

