Kerala polls: Rahul Gandhi's Kozhikode visit postponed due to Sonia Gandhi's health issues

Kozhikode, March 25 (IANS) Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's much anticipated campaign visit to Kerala's Kozhikode on Wednesday has been postponed, following the hospitalisation of his mother and veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

The development has prompted a swift recalibration of the Congress campaign schedule in Kerala, with party President Mallikarjun Kharge stepping in to lead the outreach for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Rahul Gandhi, a former Wayanad Lok Sabha member, which borders various Assembly constituencies in Kozhikode, was set to visit the district, however, the Congress leaders said that the LoP will return as the Assembly polls in Kerala take place on April 9.

The LoP's visit was expected to energise Congress workers and provide momentum in closely contested Assembly seats, particularly in the Malabar region, where electoral battles are often intense and finely balanced.

However, the sudden health concerns involving Sonia Gandhi necessitated LoP Rahul Gandhi's decision to stay back in Delhi, leading to the postponement of his Kozhikode visit.

Party sources indicated that Sonia Gandhi's health condition required immediate attention, prompting Rahul Gandhi to prioritise family responsibilities over political engagements.

While no fresh date has been officially announced for the LoP's Kerala visit, Congress leaders expressed hope that he would join the poll campaign at a later stage, depending on the situation.

Meanwhile, Congress President Kharge will spearhead the poll campaign efforts in the poll-bound state.

Kharge is expected to address a series of public meetings and interact with Congress workers, focusing on consolidating support for UDF candidates.

The Congress President's presence is seen as significant, particularly at a time when the party is looking to maintain poll campaign momentum amid evolving political dynamics.

Veteran state Congress leaders have downplayed concerns over the change in Rahul Gandhi's schedule, asserting that the UDF campaign machinery remains robust and well coordinated.

They emphasised that the alliance continues to enjoy grassroots support and is confident of translating it into electoral gains, which was hugely visible at the December held local body polls, causing a jolt to the CPI-M-led Left Front.

--IANS

sg/khz