Rahul Bhat joins the set of Madhur Bhandarkar’s 'The Wives'; Drops BTS glimpse

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Actor Rahul Bhat has commenced work on his next. He is presently occupied with the shoot of Madhur Bhandarkar’s "The Wives".

He took to the stories section of his Instagram handle and treated the netizens with a glimpse of the set of his next.

Dressed in white pants and shirt we could see Bhat greeting everyone warmly on the set in the clip captioned, "Light. Camera. Drama. The Wives is officially on."

Additionally, "The Wives" will also see Mouni Roy as the leading lady.

Dropping a picture with the 'Fashion' maker from the film, Mouni penned on her IG, "Day 1 on this new film I'm truely excited about, grateful to be creating with the maestro himself @imbhandarkar Thrilled for the journey ahead #TheWives @pranavjain2 (sic)."

In another professional update, Bhat's outing "Kennedy" premiered at the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) 2025.

Not just that, Bhat has also been nominated for Best Actor for his titular role of Kennedy.

Expressing his excitement for the recognition, Rahul shared, “I’m truly honoured to be nominated for Best Actor at NYIFF. The response in New York has been nothing short of surreal, the first screening of Kennedy sold out in just 40 seconds! A second show had to be added, and that kind of love is incredibly humbling."

"What’s even more heartening is that this isn’t just a one-off, everywhere Kennedy has been screened, it’s sold out within minutes. The response across the world has been overwhelming, and I’m deeply grateful for it," the 'Ugly' actor further revealed.

"Kennedy" premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, receiving a 9-minute standing ovation.

Moreover, Bhat recently announced his Hollywood debut with "Lost and Found in Kumbh". The cross-cultural drama was unveiled at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Helmed by first-time director Mayur Puri, the project has been backed by Los Angeles-based Mulberry Films.

--IANS

pm/