A R Rahman meets Sam Altman to discuss virtual global band 'Secret Mountain'

Chennai, July 25 (IANS) Oscar winner A R Rahman has now disclosed that he met the Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI Sam Altman to discuss their virtual global band called 'Secret Mountain'.

The Mozart of Madras also went on to say that they discussed ways and means "to empower and uplift Indian minds to use AI tools to address generational challenges."

Taking to his X timeline to announce his meeting with am Altman, A R Rahman said, "It was a pleasure (to) meet @sama at his office …we discussed “Secret Mountain”, our virtual global band, and to empower and uplift Indian minds to use AI tools to address generational challenges and lead the way forward. EPI @chatgptindia @OpenAI #arrimmersiveentertainment @hashgraph"

Rahman, meanwhile, is working on a string of interesting projects including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi starrer 'Ramayana' and S J Suryah's Killer.

For the unaware, A R Rahman is scoring music for the Ramayana franchise, featuring Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, and actress Sai Pallavi in the lead, along with German music composer Hans Zimmer.

Producer Namit Malhotra is backing the cinematic epic, which is touted to be Indian cinema’s most ambitious mythological epic to date. The film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, and boasts rich storytelling, cutting-edge technology, and a cinematic vision set to redefine the mythological genre for a global audience.

‘Ramayana Part 1’ is all set to release on Diwali 2026, followed by ‘Ramayana Part 2’ on Diwali 2027.

A R Rahman will also be scoring music for Tamil actor S J Suryah's 'Killer'. The film marks Suryah's return to direction after almost a decade.

S J Suryah has already disclosed that Preethi Asrani, the Marathi actress whose work in the critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Ayothya' came in for much appreciation, would be a part of the film. Sree Gokulam Movies, the popular prouduction house from the Malayalam film industry, is producing the film.

Sources in the industry claim that the film, the story of which S J Suryah penned during the lockdown, will revolve around a hitman. Sources also add that the film will be an engaging entertainer that will have an adequate amount of action, comedy and romance.

