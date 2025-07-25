Arti Singh reveals why she chose hubby Dipak Chauhan as her ‘forever’

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actress Arti Singh took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for her husband, Dipak Chauhan.

The 'Maayka' actress took a moment to reflect on their journey together. Sharing heartfelt thoughts on Instagram, Arti revealed why she chose Dipak as her forever and also expressed gratitude for the love, support, and companionship they've shared over the past year. Singh posted a couple of their romantic photos and said she chose Dipak for being different.

The actress wrote, “24 July 2023 night 10 .43 pm hi this is Dipak Chauhan .. and my reply next day 25 th July early morning. I’m sorry was fast asleep ..first and last time I said sorry coz more than sorry I believe to correct my mistakes .. journey which lead us here after two years .. grateful. just one request never fall for or laugh which u do not but still when people make or send husband wife jokes .. . I chose u for the being different.. .. let’s whole world do that but I saw something which tht whole world dint hv . And I promise to not do anything which might offend u. Promise me and promise to u.” (sic)

In the images, the couple is seen striking different romantic poses for the camera. In one click, Dipak is seen planting a kiss on Art’s cheeks.

Arti Singh tied the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25 in a traditional ceremony held at the Iskcon temple in Mumbai. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary by renewing their vows at the sacred Triyuginarayan Temple in Uttarakhand. Marking the occasion with traditional rituals, they took pheras and exchanged varmalas, giving a peek into the intimate ceremony through photos shared on social media.

To mark their first anniversary, Arti posted a heartfelt video with the caption, “Happy 1st anniversary thank u for everything. @dipakchauhan09.”

--IANS

ps/