Daboo Malik talks about his son Amaal Mallik battling depression: 'Blaming others doesn't help'

Daboo Malik talks about his son Amaal Mallik battling depression: 'Blaming others doesn’t help'

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Music composer Daboo Malik has opened up about his son Amaal Mallik’s battle with depression, emphasizing that blaming others does not help.

In an interview with IANS, he shared that artists often experience a unique sense of loneliness when they fall short of achieving their aspirations. When asked about the growing influence of social media, especially in the context of artists like Amaal Mallik and Tanushree Dutta opening up about their mental health struggles, Daboo reflected on how the platform has become both a space for expression and emotional release.

He acknowledged the shift in how artists today use social media to share their vulnerabilities, frustrations, and moments of depression, creating a more open dialogue around mental well-being.

Daboo Malik shared, “Social media has shaped an entire generation. We’ve seen people like Amaal Malik and Tanushree Dutta come out of depression and find themselves again. Artists experience a unique loneliness. When they don’t achieve what they aspire to, it leads to emotional voids. I’ve been through it too. But blaming others doesn't help. If you're hurt, acknowledge it, talk to someone—your doctor, your family, your friends. But don’t point fingers. Life is a battle you have to fight with dignity.”

In March this year, Amaal Malik had revealed his clinical depression diagnosis and blamed his parents Daboo Malik and Jyoti for distance with brother Armaan Malik. In a series of emotional posts, Amaal expressed that he felt his family had held him back, suggesting that their actions contributed to the growing rift between him and his brother Armaan. He revealed that he has decided to break all ties with them.

An excerpt from Amaal’s post read, “I’ve reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I’ve endured. For years, I’ve been made to feel like I am less in spite of spending days and nights toiling away to make a safe life for people. Cancelled every dream of mine to only find myself to be spoke down to and question what I’ve ever done. I have spent my blood, sweat & tears to create each of the 126 melodies that have released over the last decade.”

“From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn’t a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength.”

