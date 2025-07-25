July 25, 2025 4:21 PM हिंदी

Kiran Dubey reveals why she disappeared from television after 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Veteran actress Kiran Dubey opened up about her absence from television after her roles in the iconic shows like “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” and “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.”

Sharing her journey, she reflected on the reasons behind stepping away from the spotlight and how the decision shaped her personal and professional life. In an exclusive interview with IANS, Kiran revealed that she wanted to take some time to explore herself and to understand herself better. When asked about her sudden disappearance from the industry despite being part of iconic shows, the actress stated, “Yes, I’ve done many shows, including some of the top ones. But I’ve always felt that my life should be a priority. I wanted to take some time to explore myself—my life and my spirituality—and to understand myself better. After working nonstop for nearly a decade, I felt it was necessary to step back for a while.”

Kiran Dubey also shared what inspired her to make a comeback after so many years. “5th September is a very special film. It's actually the first Bollywood film made entirely in Uttarakhand. While many films have been shot there, this one is written, directed, and produced by Kunal Malla, a native of Uttarakhand and an educationist. It was a blessing to work with such a talented cast—Sanjay Mishra ji, Brijendra Kala ji, Kavin Dave, Deepraj Rana, Sarika Singh, and Kunal himself. New talents like Malleha Malla and Rishabh are also part of the film.

“I play the school therapist, a character with multiple shades, which makes it a very beautiful and important role. Though the screen time is limited, the depth of the character is truly meaningful. This is my first Hindi film, and it’s one of the reasons I’ve returned to Mumbai,” revealed Kiran Dubey.

