Rachitha Mahalakshmi plays an undercover agent in Yogi Babu-starrer 'Lollipop Sports Academy' (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, June 26 (IANS) Director K R Senthil Nathan's upcoming sports action entertainer 'Lollipop Sports Academy', featuring actors Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley and Rachitha Mahalakshmi in the lead, on Friday went on floors in Chennai with a grand pooja ceremony at the Prasad Lab in Vadapalani.

The event was attended by a large number of celebrities apart from the entire cast and crew of the film.

Talking exclusively to IANS after the launch of the film, director K R Senthil Nathan disclosed that actress Rachitha Mahalakshmi would be seen playing an undercover agent in this film, which was to be shot primarily in Coorg and Chennai.

"The film will have two stories happening simultaneously. One happens at Coorg and the other happens in Chennai. Both of these will meet at one point at the interval.

We are leaving for Madikeri in Coorg to shoot the first schedule of the film which will begin in a day or two. The first schedule will be for a period of 15 days. The second schedule of the film too will be at Coorg. For the third schedule, we will be coming to Chennai," he explained.

The director, who said that they were initially looking at making the film only in Tamil, said they would decide on the other languages they would dub the film in after its completion.

Director Senthil Nathan disclosed that comedian Redin Kingsley would be doing a serious role for the first time in this film. "Redin will appear in a serious role. He will not be doing comedy in the film," he said and that the film will have portions in which superhero characters like spiderman and batman would appear as villains.

The film will, apart from Rachitha Mahalakshmi, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley, also feature a number of other actors including Yashika Anand, Y G Madhuvanthi, Amit Bhargav and Melwyn in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Shibhab Pattambi and music by Achu Rajamani. Editing for the film will be by S P Ahamed while art direction is to be by Rembon Balraj. Stunts for the film are to be choreographed by Jacky Prabhu.

--IANS

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