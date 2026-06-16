Rabri Devi seeks one-month extension to vacate 10 Circular Road residence

Patna, June 16 (IANS) Former Chief Minister of Bihar and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, Rabri Devi, has requested a one-month extension to vacate the government residence at 10 Circular Road in Patna after the 15-day deadline issued by the administration expired.

Following the expiry of the ultimatum, she submitted an official letter to the authorities seeking additional time.

In her request, Rabri Devi cited the health condition of her husband, Lalu Prasad Yadav, as the primary reason for seeking more time.

According to her letter, doctors have advised that Lalu Prasad Yadav remain isolated from other family members because he is highly vulnerable to infections.

Rabri Devi stated that a separate room had been specially arranged for him at the 10 Circular Road residence on medical advice.

She added that the family would shift only after similar arrangements are made at the newly allotted residence, 39 Harding Road Bungalow.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been dealing with multiple health complications in recent years.

He underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore in December 2022, with his daughter Rohini Acharya donating a kidney.

He has also undergone open-heart surgery at the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai in 2014 and reportedly underwent angioplasty at the same hospital in 2024.

Recently, he again visited Singapore for a medical check-up.

The Bihar government has allotted a bungalow at 39 Harding Road to Rabri Devi in her capacity as Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, the 10 Circular Road residence has reportedly been allotted to Nand Kishore Ram.

After Rabri Devi initially declined to vacate the bungalow, the Patna administration issued a final 15-day notice on May 31, 2026, directing her to hand over possession of the property. That deadline has now expired.

The 10 Circular Road residence has long been associated with the family of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

The bungalow was originally allotted to Rabri Devi in 2005 by the government of Nitish Kumar in her capacity as a former Chief Minister.

Although the Supreme Court later ordered that the bungalow be taken back from former chief ministers, the Bihar government subsequently re-allotted it to Rabri Devi under her status as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council.

The residence continues to house several members of the Yadav family, including Lalu Prasad Yadav.

--IANS

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