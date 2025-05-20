May 20, 2025 1:53 PM हिंदी

Raashii Khanna: Some roles don’t ask, they demand your body and bruises

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna shared her latest behind-the-scenes glimpses from her upcoming project and said that some roles demand everything.

Raashii took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of images. In the photographs, the actress appeared bruised, bloodied, and intensely focused. She could be seen in a simple T-shirt and black pants, with the visible injuries on her nose and hand.

For the caption, she wrote: “Some roles don’t ask. They demand. Your body. Your breath. Your bruises. And when you become the storm, you don’t flinch at the thunder. Coming soon…”

Raashii has undergone rigorous physical training and stunt preparation for this project. Most recently, she took on the role of a determined journalist in The Sabarmati Report, a political drama film, based on true events, with direction by Ranjan Chandel, later replaced by Dheeraj Sarna.

It is based on the Godhra train burning incident of 27 February 2002, involving Sabarmati Express train. It also stars Vikrant Massey and Riddhi Dogra.

In other news, the actress recently featured in Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog, where she shared she was initially ‘not interested’ for ‘Madras Cafe’, which marked her debut in cinema in 2013.

“I ran away from the first audition. There were a lot of people. It was an ad. It was a lip gloss ad. I was scared seeing so many people. I was always very shy,” Raashii said.

To which, Farah replied: “It wasn’t Mukesh Chabra?”

“No. They sent me to small auditions,” said Raashii, who added: “ There were auditions. But they didn't call a lot of people. There were no open auditions. I got an ad. I got a call from casting director Jogi Ji. Jogi Ji said Madras Cafe casting is happening.”

“I said ‘I am not interested in films. I don't want to do it. I am here for a time pass’. I refused twice. The third time I said out of respect,” Raashii said.

--IANS

dc/

