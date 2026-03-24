R Madhavan says 'No intention of hurting anyone' on 'Dhurandhar 2' scene with the Gurbani verse

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) While Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge" is a huge success at the box office, the makers ruffled some feathers with one of the scenes where R Madhavan recites a verse from the Gurbani while smoking a cigarette.

Now, Madhavan has shared his clarification on the matter, saying that they did not wish to hurt any sentiments with the scene.

He stated that he might have had the cigarette at the beginning of the scene, but he had properly put it out way before speaking his lines.

"This is a misunderstanding. Because I am sure that during this scene, before saying this line, Aditya Dhar Ji, who takes care of all these things more than me, had told me that while saying this line, you should not smoke and there will be no smoke coming out of your mouth, nor will there be any smoke on the screen, nor will there be a cigarette in your hand because this is very pure and sacred for us."

Madhavan said that they have immense respect for the Sikh community.

"Before every film's release, I go to the Golden Temple. Everyone knows this. So, believe me. We had no intention of hurting anyone."

Explaining the scene in question in his own words, Madhavan continued, "In the beginning of the scene, it is possible that I had a cigarette in my hand. But after that, when the scene starts and the rest of the people speak, I properly put out the cigarette.

And long before my line came, there was no smoke in the scene. Nor is there a sign of a cigarette till the end of the scene."

He concluded the post by apologizing if they knowingly or unknowingly ended up hurting someone.

A formal police complaint has also been lodged in Mumbai over the alleged disrespect towards Sikh religious sentiments by the makers of "Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge".

--IANS

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