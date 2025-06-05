R. Madhavan on Bengaluru stampede: This is so heartbreaking

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actor R. Madhavan expressed his grief over the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which left at least 11 people dead and 50 injured.

Madhavan took to Instagram stories, where he shared the official statement by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted on the social media platform.

The statement read: “RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe

The actor captioned the statement: “This is so heartbreaking. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Please be responsible and safe and do not respond to rumors without checking with the authorities.”

The stampede took place after a huge crowd of fans gathered to greet the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after winning the IPL as the team beat Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final, winning their first trophy in the league's 18-year history.

On June 4, the Karnataka government said that at least 11 people have been killed and over 30 injured in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday as a massive crowd turned up for the celebration event of the RCB's first-ever IPL trophy victory.

The government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and also ordered a magisterial probe.

Talking about the actor, Madhavan was last seen in “Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh,” a historical courtroom drama film directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday.

A spiritual sequel to the historical action film Kesari, the plot is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, centred around C. Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

--IANS

dc/