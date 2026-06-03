R. Madhavan impressed after reaching Mumbai airport in just 25 minutes from town, says, “Maza aa gaya bhai”

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actor R. Madhavan recently was seen expressing his delight after experiencing a very quick commute to Mumbai's international airport, from the town area of the city.

In a video shared on social media R. Madhavan, the actor was seen seated inside a car while travelling to the airport when he expressed his surprise at the reduced travel time.

Reacting to the smooth journey, Madhavan said, “Wow, from town to the airport in Mumbai in about 25 minutes, that's fantastic. Maza aa gaya bhai, yeh hona chahiye Mumbai mein.” (This should always happen in Mumbai)

For the uninitiated, the Mumbai international airport and town area of the city are quote far from each, with an approximate distance of around 20 kilometres.

Considering the city's traffic condition, it takes around more than an hour of travel.

Talking about R. Madhavan on the professional front, remains one of India's most versatile and celebrated actors. He made his film debut as a lead actor in Mani Ratnam's acclaimed Tamil film 'Alaipayuthey' in 2000 and soon went on to become a household name.

His Bollywood breakthrough came with films such as 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'.

Over the years, Madhavan has delivered acclaimed performances in films including 'Rang De Basanti', '3 Idiots', 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns', 'Saala Khadoos', 'Vikram Vedha', 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', 'Shaitaan'.

Apart from acting, Madhavan has also earned praise as a filmmaker. His directorial venture 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', based on the life of scientist Nambi Narayanan, won widespread appreciation from critics and audiences alike.

–IANS

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