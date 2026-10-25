Purnia traders hail PM Modi's inspiring words on makhana, say youth getting drawn towards cultivation

Patna, Oct 25 (IANS) The makhana cultivators and traders in Bihar's Purnia district are a happy and excited lot because Prime Minster Narendra Modi's inspiring words on makhana (fox nuts), a staple crop of the region, has not only enhanced its trade and exports to global markets but also encouraged local youth to take active role in its cultivation.

PM Modi, addressing the nation in the 139th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, made a specific mention of the makhana (fox nut) from Purnia, noting that it was reaching faraway and foreign shores like Greece.

The Prime Minister said that new global markets are opening up for India's farmers, highlighting how 'makhana' from Bihar's Purnia was reaching Greece, and 'arhar dal' from Kalaburagi in Karnataka was being exported to the Maldives.

Many Purnia traders welcomed PM Modi's encouraging words, emphasising how the 'Vocal for Local' initiative was taking Indian products to global markets, creating new opportunities for farmers and local producers.

Many local residents also expressed joy over Prime Minister's remarks.

Aditya Kejriwal, President of the Chamber of Commerce, speaking to IANS said, "Prime Minister's mention of makhana is a matter of pride for people of Purnia. Prime Minister spoke extensively about the development of makhana trade and has taken several initiatives to support it. There has been a significant transformation in the makhana business over the last decade."

"Thanks to the encouragement from PM Modi, thousands of young people are now engaging in makhana cultivation and trade. Today, makhana has a global market; it is an excellent food product in every respect. PM Modi has done a great deal for the growth of the makhana industry," he also added.

Aditya Kejriwal added, "Makhana is being embraced as superfood. Previously, farmers did not earn a good income from makhana, but now their earnings from its cultivation have increased. Modern techniques are being employed in makhana farming, and the government is also providing subsidies for its cultivation."

Notably, many new entrepreneurs are also taking to makhana cultivation and trade, moving beyond their traditional farming practices.

A local trader said, "Makhana is now available in the market in the form of chips, offered in a variety of flavours. The market for makhana is set to expand significantly in the coming days, many young people are being drawn toward the makhana industry and trade."

He also called for setting up of a 'makhana board' for efficient and optimum production of the superfood from the region.

--IANS

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